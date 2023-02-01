A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to Indulge

Photo by Adobe

Great news for cookie fans in New Mexico with the opening of the first-ever Great American Cookies location in the state.

Great American Cookies is an American chain of owned and operated franchised stores specializing in gourmet cookies and cookie cakes. Its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe dates back to 1977.

It has over 290 stores in the United States, but this will be the first store to open in New Mexico.

The new store is located at Paseo Village Plaza in Albuquerque.

“There has been a lot of buzz surrounding our debut in New Mexico. From locals excited to get a taste of their first Great American Cookies experience to fans who grew up with the brand elsewhere looking to relive the nostalgia, the anticipation of our arrival has been nothing short of amazing. We are so appreciative of the warm welcome and look forward to creating special memories with the community in the years to come.” Jenn Johnston, President of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division.

Store details:

Albuquerque Great American Cookies

Paseo Village Plaza. 8001 Wyoming Blvd NE, Suite B8, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Opening hours:

Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m

Sunday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Your thoughts

Are you glad the first Great American Cookies store has opened in New Mexico? Do you plan to visit? Where else in New Mexico would you like to see a store open?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.