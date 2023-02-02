Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's First San Antonio Location

Photo by Adobe

Good news for fans of chicken salad in San Antonio with Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept opening its first store in San Antonio on Wednesday, February 8.

The store is in the Stone Oak neighborhood at 22831 N US Hwy 281 and will be the 24th location in Texas.

There is a range of giveaways and opportunities to win free food to mark the opening.

Wednesday, February 8 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. (Guests can arrive from 7 am).

– The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week. (Guests can arrive from 7 am). Thursday, February 9 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag. Friday, February 10 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE Small Chick Cooler.

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a FREE Small Chick Cooler. Saturday, February 11 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Chicken Salad Chick Cooler perfect for packing Chick favorites on the go.

"We are thrilled to introduce this unique concept to San Antonio. In fact, we love Chicken Salad Chick so much, we already have our second location in Westover Hills opening in just a few weeks and have plans for more. The brand sets itself apart with its made-from-scratch menu, core values focused on enriching the community, and commitment to serving guests. The Chick truly is one of a kind, and we know our friends and neighbors will love having this new dining option in Stone Oak.” James Oberg, franchise owner of the San Antonio location

The new restaurant will also look to give back to the local San Antonio community. A pre-opening event is raising funds for The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio Foundation.

San Antonio Chicken Salad Chick

22831 N US Hwy 281, Suite 106, San Antonio

Open Monday to Saturday from 10 am – 8 pm

