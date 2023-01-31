The richest person in Denver is giving away millions

Photo by Adobe

I have been writing a series of articles on the most generous people in the United States. These are those who give back to their local community and organizations.

People love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities.

One such person is Philip Anschultz. He has the title of the richest person in Denver and, in fact, Colorado, and he has been generous in putting this to good use.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The richest person in Denver

Anschutz has made money in several industries, including oil, railroads, telecom, real estate, and entertainment. But, he is perhaps best known for owning the Los Angeles Kings in the National Hockey League and one-third of the Los Angeles Lakers. He also owns the arena the Lakers play in.

His company, the Anschutz Entertainment Group, operates more than 100 arenas and concert venues worldwide.

This has created an enormous net worth for Anschultz, but thankfully he is keen to give back.

Philanthropy

In 1984, Philip Anschutz created he Anschutz Foundation as a private charitable foundation.

Over three decades, the foundation has supported hundreds of nonprofit organizations, primarily concentrated in Colorado. The Anschutz Foundation makes more than 500 grants annually.

Recipients include:

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver

Children’s Hospital Colorado

Denver Art Museum

Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Denver Public Schools

Denver Rescue Mission

Mile High United Way

National Mental Health Innovation Center

Rose Andom Center

The Salvation Army

Volunteers of America

In addition, Anschutz and his wife have donated more than $100 million to the new medical, dental, nursing, and pharmacy campus of the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

The couple received the 2009 William E. Simon Prize for Philanthropic Leadership, and in 2016 in 2016, The Anschutz Foundation received the Outstanding Foundation award from National Philanthropy Day in Colorado.

Your thoughts

What do you think of the charitable giving of Philip Anschutz? What organizations in Denver would you like to see him support?

Please leave a comment below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.