Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in Tennessee

Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.

The Best Buy on Parkside Drive in the Turkey Creek shopping area in Farragut, Tennessee, will close its doors on March 4. The closure was confirmed after a sign was left on the door stating, “It’s not goodbye; it’s see you around.”

The news was no better in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with the announcement that one of the two stores in that city would be closing.

The Best Buy in Towne Center North shopping center on Highway 153, Hixson, will also close on March 4 after 17 years of operation.

"This closure is a part of our regular and ongoing review process of stores as leases come up for renewal. The decision to close a store is never an easy one, and we are so grateful for our Hixson-area customers who have shopped with us over the years." Best Buy statement

The Best Buy store in East Brainerd will remain open.

Best Buy hit a peak of 1,103 stores in the United States in 2012, but in the decade since, the business has closed 178 stores, including 13 stores last year.

