Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store Closures

Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across Texas, with news today of four more store closures.

This comes on the back of yesterday's announcement it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs. All employees at the facility at 2900 South Valley Parkway are being terminated, with the cuts commencing on March 26 and ending by April 1.

The four new Texas store closures announced today are:

6400 West Plano Parkway in Plano

719 Hebron Parkway in Lewisville (Buy Buy Baby) in the Lakepointe Towne Crossing

420 East FM 3040 in Lewisville in the Vista Ridge Plaza

2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple at the Temple Towne Center

There were also four store closures in Texas announced in mid-January by the struggling housewares retailer. These included:

Wichita Falls: 3201 Lawrence Road, Suite A

Lake Worth: 6038 Azle Ave.

Port Arthur: Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114

Harker Heights: 201 East Central Texas Expres,sway Suite 250

Following the closures of these eight stores, there will be 50 stores remaining in Texas.

Beyond problems

Bed Bath & Beyond has been besieged with issues of late and has undergone a range of cost-cutting measures as it borders close to bankruptcy, and earlier this month, it began laying off employees.

According to a report in Business Insider:

Your thoughts

Are you concerned with the state of Bed, Bath & Beyond? Do you shop there? Do any of the store closures affect you? Will the distribution center closing have any impact on you?

