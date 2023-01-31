H-E-B knocks off Amazon as the number one grocer in the nation.

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Take that, Jeff Bezos!

In a win for Texas, popular Texan grocery chain H-E-B has been named the top grocer in the United States. Dunnhumby, a global consumer research company, released its annual Retailer Preference Index to list the top-performing grocers nationally. This is based on grocery customer surveys and financial reports and looks at price, promotions, rewards, quality, speed, convenience, digital, and operations.

And it was good news for H-E-B with the Texan business knocking Amazon out of the top spot.

H-E-B ranked first ahead of Costco, with Amazon dropping to third after two years in the top position.

"H-E-B beats Amazon on the two most important pillars, “Price, Promotions, and Rewards” and “Quality”, while minimizing the gap in the third most important, “Digital.” It loses on “Speed and Convenience”, but that matters less to customers than other pillars."

H-E-B had the highest percentage score (72%) for having a strong emotional connection with its customers and also for its affordability (46%).

Florence Butt started the company in a small town in the Texas hill country in 1905. Her son Howard E. Butt- whose initials formed the company's name, took over the business in the 1920s. The San Antonio-based company now has 425 stores across Texas and Mexico, with revenues of $34 billion.

There will be a lot of H-E-B employees celebrating the good news today.

H-E-B was ranked first in 2020, and the company celebrated by giving every staff member a $100 note. I'm sure many H-E-B employees will hope the same happens again this time!

Your thoughts

Do you agree that H-E-B is the best grocery business in the country? Are you glad a Texan company ranked first?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article with others so they can also join the conversation.