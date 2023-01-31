Greg Abbott: Texas Border Czar Already More Active Than U.S. Czar Kamala Harris

Photo by WikiCommons Images

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the appointment of a Texas Border Czar.

Former Border Patrol Agent Mike Banks is taking this new position, who served for 23 years in the agency and ten years in the military. Banks will work for Texas and report directly to Gov. Abbott.

And according to Abbott, it seems that in just one day, Banks has done more work to secure the border than the United States Border Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris.

"On the day I announced a Border Czar in Texas, he spent more time on the ACTUAL border than the U.S. border Czar Kamala Harris has in the past 2 years. As usual, the Biden Admin. is missing in action on the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott has been outspoken in his criticism of the Biden Administration in handling the border. He has even sent migrants caught illegally crossing into Texas to the home of VP Harris on several occasions. Abbott believes Texas requires its own Border Czar due to what he perceives as a refusal from Biden and Harris to secure the border.

“We’re not gonna stand idly by while the Biden administration refuses to enforce the immigration laws as our borders are." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Your thoughts

Are you glad that Abbott has appointed a Texas Border Czar? Do you believe they will achieve more than the U.S. Border Czar? Should VP Harris spend more time at the Texas border to truly understand the situation?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.