Massive expense for Florida: $40,000 per migrant relocated by Gov. DeSantis

The controversial strategy of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to relocate a group of migrants caught illegally crossing the border into Texas to Martha's Vineyard is costing Florida taxpayers.

USA Today reporter Douglas Soule has calculated that the cost per migrant has ballooned out to almost $40,000 and may rise higher.

"Florida has now spent nearly $350,000 in legal fees for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ relocation of nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Overall, Florida has now spent nearly $40,000 to relocate each migrant." USA Today reporter Douglas Soule

This includes legal fees paid to two law firms to represent DeSantis and other state officials in a class action lawsuit filed in Boston by attorneys representing the migrants. Both legal firms are charging up to $650 per hour for their services.

"Florida has paid nearly $1.6 million paid to Destin, Fla.-based aviation firm Vertol Systems Company. It's given $155,245 to law firm Campbell Conroy & O’Neil and $193,485 to law firm Consovoy McCarthy. The state is contracted to pay up to $1 million to the two firms. When I last reported these numbers less than a month ago, the legal costs hadn't exceeded $112,000." USA Today reporter Douglas Soule

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sees no problem with spending money on relocating migrants and ensuring they don't come to Florida. In fact, he intends to spend more on the program.

"I'll tell you this, the Legislature gave me $12 million. We're going to spend every penny of that to make sure that we're protecting the people of the state of Florida." Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

