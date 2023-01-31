Houston Foodies Debate: Where to Enjoy the Best Meal?

Photo by Adobe

Houston is lucky to have one of the best food scenes in the United States. But if you had to pick one place in Houston for one meal, what would it be?

That was the topic Houstonians were discussing online at Reddit today.

One poster asked, "if you had one meal in Houston, where would you eat and what would you order?" and the answers from the Houston community were interesting.

The most popular comment was from wessneijder, who said they would order the Pollo Amarillo, two cheese enchiladas with chips, salsa, and sweet tea from El Gallo on Jones Road.

Sounds delicious- and also a lot of food!

El Gallo on Gessner Rd, Houston, scored a lot of votes from people, as did Teotihuacan, where people opted for the La Silvia plate, which consists of one cheese enchilada, one beef fajita taco and one crispy shredded chicken taco topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Ok, I'm hungry now.

Other suggestions included:

the Beef Sultani plate & tahdig w/ gormeh sabzi at Avesta - 11165 Westheimer Rd, Houston

General Tso’s chicken at Chinese Star -University of Houston campus

the hummus, baba ganoush, dolmades, grilled fish, chicken, steak kebab, pita, potatoes, cauliflower, stuffed eggplant, and curry chicken from Fadi's - looks like another big eater.

Barbacoa and fajita tacos from Laredo on Washington

One person asked for a time machine to travel back to 2008 when Thelma’s BBQ was still on Scott St and get a three-meat plate with potato salad and mac. Plus, the Kool-Aid! While another went with Texan favorite Whataburger but wanted the A1 Thick and Hearty burger, which has disappeared from the menu.

One thing is for sure, Houston has a diverse range of options when it comes to eating out.

Your thoughts

What do you think of the suggestions above? Which restaurant in Houston would you choose to go to, and what would be your ultimate meal there?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.