Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution center

Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country, but today it announced it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs.

All employees at the facility at 2900 South Valley Parkway are being terminated, with the cuts commencing on March 26 and ending by April 1.

It is the latest in cuts by the struggling housewares retailer.

Last September, they announced 56 stores to be closed. In mid-January, an additional 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures were reported across the United States. Of these four are located in Texas, and one of these four has already closed.

Texas Store Closures

Wichita Falls: 3201 Lawrence Road, Suite A

3201 Lawrence Road, Suite A Lake Worth: 6038 Azle Ave.

6038 Azle Ave. Port Arthur: Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114

Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114 Harker Heights: 201 East Central Texas Expressway Suite 250

There will be 55 stores remaining in Texas following these closures.

Beyond problems

Bed Bath & Beyond has been besieged with issues of late and has undergone a range of cost-cutting measures as it borders close to bankruptcy, and on Tuesday, they began laying off employees.

According to a report in Business Insider:

Interestingly, despite the news, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares continued to surge over January, closing at the highest level since late October after the company’s bankruptcy warning reignited interest from retail traders.

