Dallas, TX

Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution center

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H6lPZ_0kWkUyex00
Photo byWikiCommons Images

Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country, but today it announced it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs.

All employees at the facility at 2900 South Valley Parkway are being terminated, with the cuts commencing on March 26 and ending by April 1.

It is the latest in cuts by the struggling housewares retailer.

Last September, they announced 56 stores to be closed. In mid-January, an additional 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures were reported across the United States. Of these four are located in Texas, and one of these four has already closed.

Texas Store Closures

  • Wichita Falls: 3201 Lawrence Road, Suite A
  • Lake Worth: 6038 Azle Ave.
  • Port Arthur: Central Mall 3100 Highway 365 Suite 114
  • Harker Heights: 201 East Central Texas Expressway Suite 250

There will be 55 stores remaining in Texas following these closures.

Beyond problems

Bed Bath & Beyond has been besieged with issues of late and has undergone a range of cost-cutting measures as it borders close to bankruptcy, and on Tuesday, they began laying off employees.

According to a report in Business Insider:

The retailer reported bigger-than-expected losses in the fiscal third quarter, and nearly half of Bed Bath & Beyond's products are currently out of stock as it struggles with supply chain challenges with its private label brands and issues paying its suppliers.

Interestingly, despite the news, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares continued to surge over January, closing at the highest level since late October after the company’s bankruptcy warning reignited interest from retail traders.

Your thoughts

Are you concerned with the state of Bed, Bath & Beyond? Do you shop there? Do any of the store closures affect you? Will the distribution center closing have any impact on you?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dallas# Business# Work# Employment# Lifestyle

Comments / 1

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
62K followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Miami, FL

The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune

In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.

Read full story
2 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Popular Florida retailer closing multiple stores

Bad news for Floridian fans of Office Depot with news that the popular office retailer is closing multiple locations across the state. The first Office Depot to close is one in Jacksonville, which will close its doors on Saturday, February 4.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Open Borders and Flying Balloons: Abbott Slams Biden for Lack of National Security Concerns

"The China balloon flying over the U.S. is a direct assault on our national sovereignty. Biden’s refusal to stop it is a dereliction of duty. From flying balloons to open borders, Biden has no regard for our national security and sovereignty." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
Missouri State

This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billion

In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in Missouri and the good he has done for the community.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Get Ready to Move Over: Florida's New Bill Targets Left Lane Hoggers

Make way slowpokes- a new law could crack down on those drivers going slowly in the left lane. Florida Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R-District 78) introduced a bill, HB 421, in the House that would make it illegal to drive in the left lane in the state unless you're overtaking another car.

Read full story
Maine State

The richest person in Maine is giving away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Maine and the good she has done for the community.

Read full story
28 comments
Texas State

The Hidden Secret to Free College for Children of Texas Veterans: The Hazlewood Act

Did you know a Texas State Law offered significant educational benefits for the children of veterans?. The Hazelwood Act, a Texas state law, offers eligible children and spouses the opportunity to receive a college education without paying tuition fees.

Read full story
San Antonio, TX

Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San Antonio

Pedro Pascal is the hottest star in Hollywood at the moment. Seemingly every TV show he is in becomes a huge hit- Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Mandalorian, and now the Last of Us.

Read full story
Surprise, AZ

Phoenix Favorite Grocer Expands to Surprise with Grand Opening Celebration

The popular grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open its first store in Surprise, Arizona, about 45 minutes from downtown Phoenix, on Friday, February 3. Sprouts Farmers Market, which is based in Phoenix, is known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements and currently has over 370 stores across the United States. The new store will be the 46th to open in Arizona.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For Staff

N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, to Missouri for the first time, and he is looking for people to join his team.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Why Is The Texas Power Grid The Sole System Struggling to Keep the Lights On?

Everything is bigger in Texas- even the power outages. There have been a lot of talks this week again about the Texas Power Grid. The grid famously failed in February 2021 during Winter Storm Uri and was an important topic in last year's gubernatorial race. As a result, there were concerns that history could repeat this week as severe conditions hit Texas and the grid might fail again.

Read full story
Kentucky State

The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions

Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.

Read full story
19 comments
San Antonio, TX

Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World Tour

Beyonce fans rejoiced today as Queen Bey announced her first solo world tour in seven years. Once again, Beyonce has chosen to bypass San Antonio on her world tour. She last performed in San Antonio in 2007. In fact, despite being a born and bred Texan, only two cities in Texas made the world tour itinerary- her hometown of Houston and Dallas.

Read full story
6 comments
Tennessee State

$22 Million Program Unveiled to Boost Small Businesses and Career Opportunities for Communities of Color in Tennessee

An exciting announcement this week was made by the Truist Foundation. The Foundation will invest $22 million to create Where It Starts, a "multiyear program to strengthen small businesses and open career pathways for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) individuals across the U.S."

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Louisiana and the good she has done for the community.

Read full story
94 comments
Texas State

Abbott Shifts Blame for Texas Power Outages to Trees, Not The Grid

As people across Texas suffer from arctic-like winter conditions, talk has again turned to the Texas power grid and whether it will hold up. The grid famously failed in February 2021 during Winter Storm Uri and was a significant topic in last year's gubernatorial race. As a result, there were concerns that history could repeat this week and the grid fail again.

Read full story
66 comments
San Antonio, TX

This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in US

It is no secret that people across the country are moving to Texas. So it comes as no surprise that several of the most desirable zip codes in the United States are in Texas- and one of these is in San Antonio.

Read full story
Harris County, TX

New Elections May Be Needed: Gov. Abbott Addresses Harris County Ballot Shortage

"Harris Co. election ballot paper shortage far bigger than initially estimated. It's so big it may have altered the outcome of elections. It may necessitate new elections. It WILL necessitate new LAWS that prevent Harris Co. from ever doing this again." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
41 comments
Texas State

Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to Texas in what may be seen as the next key move in announcing a 2024 Presidential run. DeSantis, who is favored to win the Republican nomination, is heading to Texas next month to headline two significant GOP fundraising events. He will headline the following two events:

Read full story
80 comments
Idaho State

The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.

Read full story
68 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy