Texas Proud: Two Lone Star Quarterbacks to Meet in Super Bowl LVII

While it was a horrible season for the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys came up short, the pride of Texas will still be on show in Super Bowl LVII.

The two teams who made the Super Bowl both have Texan-born quarterbacks leading their sides. Let's take a brief look at the duo.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback.

Mahomes was born in Tyler, Texas, in 1995. He attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. He received college offers from Texas Tech, Rice, and Houston but committed to Texas Tech University.

The Chiefs selected him as the 10th pick overall in the 2017 draft.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is the Eagle's quarterback.

Hurts was born in Houston, Texas, in 1998 and attended Channelview High School in Harris County. Throughout his high school football career, he was coached by his father. Hurts has a brother Averion, who was the starting quarterback for Texas Southern University.

Although Texas A&M made a solid push to recruit Hurts, Hurts ultimately committed to the University of Alabama. He played three years for the Crimson Tide before moving to Oklahoma for his senior year.

Hurts was drafted at pick 53 in the 2020 NFL draft by the Eagles.

No matter which side wins- there will be lots of family and friends celebrating in Texas.

