The five best craft breweries in San Antonio

Photo by Adobe

I have recently looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizza in San Antonio.

Today we continue our "best of" series and turn our attention to beer to look at the five most popular breweries in San Antonio. To assist in this task, I turned to Trip Advisor to gauge the opinion of locals and tourists.

Trip Advisor "ranking algorithm looks at three elements to determine where you'll land on the list. These include the quantity, recency, and quality of reviews." It also factors in the consistency of incoming positive reviews.

So let's check out the best breweries in San Antonio, according to Trip Advisor users.

1. Ranger Creek Brewery and Distillery

4834 Whirlwind Dr, San Antonio

Producing both whiskey and beer Ranger Creek calls itself a brewstillery. It has won awards for its handcrafted beer and whiskey.

I have to say I agree with the Trip Advisor community, as this is also my favorite brewery in San Antonio, and you will often catch me wearing my Ranger Creek cap around town!

2. Alamo Beer Company

202 Lamar Street, San Antonio

Since December 2014, Alamo Beer Company has proudly brewed the only beer to bear the Alamo name since the start of Prohibition in 1919. Located close to downtown, this is a convenient place to get to.

3. Busted Sandal Brewing Company

7114 Oaklawn Dr, San Antonio

Located on the Northwest side, this can be hard to find at the back of an industrial complex but is well worth a visit.

4. Freetail Brewing Company

2000 S Presa St, San Antonio

Not only does Freetail serve up great beer, but they also make delicious food at their brewpub. I have spent many hours drinking beer and eating pizza!

5. Second Pitch Beer Company

11935 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio

Rounding out the top five is this kid-friendly (and dog-friendly) brewery.

I also want to add one brewery that didn't make the top five list on Trip Advisor but definitely makes my top five. And if I didn't mention I know I would get a lot of comments!

Künstler Brewing serves up a fusion of German & Texan fare and is worth visiting. It is located at 302 East Lachapelle, San Antonio.

Your thoughts

What do you think is the best brewery in San Antonio? Do you agree with this list? Or is your favorite place missing? Do you want to see more craft breweries open in San Antonio?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.