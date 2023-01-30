San Antonio, TX

Work Out for Free! San Antonio Parks and Rec Offers a Wide Range of Exercise Classes At No Cost

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41O7tb_0kVVX0oh00
Photo byAdobe

Many people set fitness goals at the start of a new year and look to join a gym, Pilates studio, or fitness center.

The membership cost can be prohibitive, but thankfully San Antonio Parks and Rec have a solution.

The city of San Antonio offers residents a unique opportunity to take control of their health and wellness with various free gym classes provided by Parks and Rec.

The Fitness in the Park program offers a range of classes- whether you're a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just starting your journey. The classes on offer include:

  • Boot Camp
  • Strength Training and Strength and Conditioning
  • Circuit Training
  • Interval Training
  • Barbell Pump
  • HIIT Kickboxing
  • Swimming
  • AQUA Zumba
  • Water Aerobics
  • Core Training
  • Low Impact Circuit Workouts
  • Chair Fitness
  • Yoga
  • Walking
  • Running
  • Aerobics
  • Zumba
  • Hip Hop Dance
  • Line Dance and more!

The program also offers Troops for Fitness, a series of fitness classes taught by skilled military veterans.

There is also tennis and pickleball for those who prefer to play a game.

Classes are held in parks across San Antonio, with several each day across the city.

You can visit their website for a detailed schedule and more information on how to join a free class. There is also an app where you can search for classes by type.

Your thoughts

Were you aware that San Antonio Parks and Rec offered free classes to residents? Will you join one of these classes? Would you like to see more services provided for free in San Antonio?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below and share this article with others, so they are aware of the free classes available in San Antonio.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# San Antonio# Lifestyle# Fitness# Sports# Health

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
62K followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Surprise, AZ

Phoenix Favorite Grocer Expands to Surprise with Grand Opening Celebration

The popular grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open its first store in Surprise, Arizona, about 45 minutes from downtown Phoenix, on Friday, February 3. Sprouts Farmers Market, which is based in Phoenix, is known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements and currently has over 370 stores across the United States. The new store will be the 46th to open in Arizona.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For Staff

N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, to Missouri for the first time, and he is looking for people to join his team.

Read full story
Texas State

Why Is The Texas Power Grid The Sole System Struggling to Keep the Lights On?

Everything is bigger in Texas- even the power outages. There have been a lot of talks this week again about the Texas Power Grid. The grid famously failed in February 2021 during Winter Storm Uri and was an important topic in last year's gubernatorial race. As a result, there were concerns that history could repeat this week as severe conditions hit Texas and the grid might fail again.

Read full story
Kentucky State

The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions

Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.

Read full story
4 comments
San Antonio, TX

Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World Tour

Beyonce fans rejoiced today as Queen Bey announced her first solo world tour in seven years. Once again, Beyonce has chosen to bypass San Antonio on her world tour. She last performed in San Antonio in 2007. In fact, despite being a born and bred Texan, only two cities in Texas made the world tour itinerary- her hometown of Houston and Dallas.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

$22 Million Program Unveiled to Boost Small Businesses and Career Opportunities for Communities of Color in Tennessee

An exciting announcement this week was made by the Truist Foundation. The Foundation will invest $22 million to create Where It Starts, a "multiyear program to strengthen small businesses and open career pathways for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) individuals across the U.S."

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Louisiana and the good she has done for the community.

Read full story
67 comments
Texas State

Abbott Shifts Blame for Texas Power Outages to Trees, Not The Grid

As people across Texas suffer from arctic-like winter conditions, talk has again turned to the Texas power grid and whether it will hold up. The grid famously failed in February 2021 during Winter Storm Uri and was a significant topic in last year's gubernatorial race. As a result, there were concerns that history could repeat this week and the grid fail again.

Read full story
65 comments
San Antonio, TX

This San Antonio Zip Code Ranks Among Most Desirable in US

It is no secret that people across the country are moving to Texas. So it comes as no surprise that several of the most desirable zip codes in the United States are in Texas- and one of these is in San Antonio.

Read full story
Harris County, TX

New Elections May Be Needed: Gov. Abbott Addresses Harris County Ballot Shortage

"Harris Co. election ballot paper shortage far bigger than initially estimated. It's so big it may have altered the outcome of elections. It may necessitate new elections. It WILL necessitate new LAWS that prevent Harris Co. from ever doing this again." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Read full story
34 comments
Florida State

Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Greg Abbott?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to Texas in what may be seen as the next key move in announcing a 2024 Presidential run. DeSantis, who is favored to win the Republican nomination, is heading to Texas next month to headline two significant GOP fundraising events. He will headline the following two events:

Read full story
45 comments
Idaho State

The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.

Read full story
47 comments
Houston, TX

Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with Impunity

A shocking report released this week by the Environmental Integrity Project has found a number of refineries are dumping contaminated water into local waterways and are not being penalized for doing so.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appeared at the Annapolis Christian Academy in Corpus Christi on Tuesday night for a "Parent Empowerment Night." He used the forum to push his strategy for education in Texas, particularly the use of education savings accounts.

Read full story
35 comments
Albuquerque, NM

A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to Indulge

Great news for cookie fans in New Mexico with the opening of the first-ever Great American Cookies location in the state. Great American Cookies is an American chain of owned and operated franchised stores specializing in gourmet cookies and cookie cakes. Its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe dates back to 1977.

Read full story
3 comments
San Antonio, TX

Free Food and Giveaways at Popular Restaurant Chain's First San Antonio Location

Good news for fans of chicken salad in San Antonio with Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept opening its first store in San Antonio on Wednesday, February 8.

Read full story
Denver, CO

The richest person in Denver is giving away millions

I have been writing a series of articles on the most generous people in the United States. These are those who give back to their local community and organizations. People love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities.

Read full story
54 comments
Farragut, TN

Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in Tennessee

Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store Closures

Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across Texas, with news today of four more store closures. This comes on the back of yesterday's announcement it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs. All employees at the facility at 2900 South Valley Parkway are being terminated, with the cuts commencing on March 26 and ending by April 1.

Read full story
10 comments
Texas State

H-E-B knocks off Amazon as the number one grocer in the nation.

In a win for Texas, popular Texan grocery chain H-E-B has been named the top grocer in the United States. Dunnhumby, a global consumer research company, released its annual Retailer Preference Index to list the top-performing grocers nationally. This is based on grocery customer surveys and financial reports and looks at price, promotions, rewards, quality, speed, convenience, digital, and operations.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy