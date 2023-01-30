Work Out for Free! San Antonio Parks and Rec Offers a Wide Range of Exercise Classes At No Cost

Photo by Adobe

Many people set fitness goals at the start of a new year and look to join a gym, Pilates studio, or fitness center.

The membership cost can be prohibitive, but thankfully San Antonio Parks and Rec have a solution.

The city of San Antonio offers residents a unique opportunity to take control of their health and wellness with various free gym classes provided by Parks and Rec.

The Fitness in the Park program offers a range of classes- whether you're a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just starting your journey. The classes on offer include:

Boot Camp

Strength Training and Strength and Conditioning

Circuit Training

Interval Training

Barbell Pump

HIIT Kickboxing

Swimming

AQUA Zumba

Water Aerobics

Core Training

Low Impact Circuit Workouts

Chair Fitness

Yoga

Walking

Running

Aerobics

Zumba

Hip Hop Dance

Line Dance and more!

The program also offers Troops for Fitness, a series of fitness classes taught by skilled military veterans.

There is also tennis and pickleball for those who prefer to play a game.

Classes are held in parks across San Antonio, with several each day across the city.

You can visit their website for a detailed schedule and more information on how to join a free class. There is also an app where you can search for classes by type.

Your thoughts

Were you aware that San Antonio Parks and Rec offered free classes to residents? Will you join one of these classes? Would you like to see more services provided for free in San Antonio?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below and share this article with others, so they are aware of the free classes available in San Antonio.