Texas Gov. Abbott's Approval Rating Hits Historic Low. Do You Approve Of His Performance?

The latest poll by Texas Lyceum reveals a lot of pessimism from Texans.

The poll asked Texans a range of questions and found Texans are "concerned about the economy, less confident that democracy is the best form of government, and pessimistic about the direction of the country."

According to the poll, a "near-majority of Texans, 46%, said that their family’s economic situation has worsened compared to last year — an all-time high in Texas Lyceum polling going back to 2009."

It seems a lot of this blame is put onto the leaders, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden receiving poor approval ratings.

Abbott has more people disapproving of him than approving of his performance as Texas Governor.

The poll found 46% approve and 48% disapprove of Gov. Greg Abbott’s job performance, the lowest approval rating of his governorship.

While Gov. Abbott scored poorly, he fared much better than President Joe Biden.

55% of those surveyed disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is doing, and 36% say the President is doing a “very poor job.”

Texans are also becoming more concerned about democracy.

“The 2023 Lyceum Poll reveals deeply ingrained concerns about the current and future direction of the state and nation. Significantly, we found a striking erosion in Texans’ attitudes towards democracy. Fewer than half of all Texans now strongly agree that democracy is the best form of government, and that sentiment has dropped by double digits in just four years.” Texas Lyceum Research Director Joshua Blank.

The three most important state issues, according to the poll, are border security, inflation, and immigration.

