Are you up for the challenge? Five food challenges you should try in San Antonio

Everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the food-eating challenges.

For those of you who are competitive or perhaps want to achieve internet fame, then here are five food challenges to undertake in San Antonio.

Bring your appetites!

1. Four Horsemen Burger Challenge

Adam Richman from the popular TV show “Man v. Food” took on the challenge of eating what he described as the "hottest burger on the planet." It even requires a liability waiver to be signed before the challenge can commence!

The bigger contains fresh jalapeno and serrano peppers, habanero sauce, and a ghost pepper. If you can complete this in 25 minutes - and without using the "chuck bucket" they provide- you make it onto their Wall of Fame.

Where:

Chunky's Burgers and More

Address:

4602 Callaghan Rd, San Antonio

2. 3-pound burger challenge

This burger may not be as hot as the Four Horseman, but it sure is bigger.

The burger has three 1-pound patties of beef plus a hefty serving of fries- adding up to a 3.5-pound meal that has to be finished in thirty minutes.

Where:

The Lord's Kitchen

Address: 118 Seguin St, San Antonio

3. 28-Inch “Big Poppy” Team Pizza Challenge

You can team up to complete the Big Poppy challenge.

Two people have 28 minutes to finish the 28-inch, 10-pound pizza loaded with toppings. If your team completes it, you get a free meal and a free t-shirt- though you may need an XXL-sized one after eating that much pizza!

Where:

Poppy's Pizza

Address: 7115 Blanco Rd, Ste #107, San Antonio

4. 48oz T-Bone Steak Challenge

Meat lovers must try the steak challenge at Dick's Last Resort.

The centerpiece of the challenge is a 48oz T-Bone Steak which comes with loaded mashed potatoes, buttered broccoli, and a side salad.

To make this even more challenging, you also must finish an order of their Macho Nachos. The nachos are topped with cheese, homemade chili, pico de gallo, jalapenos, and sour cream and weigh three pounds.

If you manage to get through this, the $79.99 meal is free, along with a free t-shirt and a spot on their wall of fame.

Where:

Dick's Last Resort

Address: 223 Losoya St, San Antonio

5. Texas Ranger Challenge

Lulu's Bakery and Cafe is famous for its huge portions- it offers up a three-pound cinnamon roll. But this challenge involves chicken fried steak.

The Texas Ranger challenge requires the entrant to eat a 21 oz. chicken fried steak with double sides and two rolls in 12 minutes. If you can do that, it's free, and you will also receive an "I Beat the Ranger" t-shirt for bragging rights.

Where:

Lulu's Bakery and Cafe

Address: 9 18 N Main Ave, San Antonio

