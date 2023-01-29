Have you tried any of these popular Houston food challenges?

Photo by Adobe

Do you watch those TV shows featuring food challenges and think, "I can do that."

Well, now is your chance to achieve fame and fortune by undertaking five food challenges in Houston. Are you up for the challenge?

1. The Zellagabetsky

Kenny & Ziggy's is home to an enormous 8-decker sandwich full of five different types of deli meat.

It contains corned beef, pastrami, turkey, tongue, roast beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and pepper. It costs $115.95, and one person must finish it in one sitting.

The good news is, if you finish it, they will give you a free piece of cheesecake- just what you want!

Where:

Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

Address:

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

2. The Electric Stack Pancake Challenge

If you are more of a sweet tooth, perhaps you can try the electric stack pancake challenge at Red Oaks.

The challenge consists of six Red Oak pancakes and three mix-ins, and if you finish it all within 30 minutes, this feast is on the house. You also achieve internet fame by being recognized on their Facebook page.

Where:

Red Oak Cafe

Address: W 6011 W Main St., League City

3. 5 Alarm Fire Burger Challenge

This challenge is for lovers of heat!

The challenge is to finish a 1/4 lb burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and a secret sauce- and this is where it gets tricky.

The burger is topped with grilled jalapenos, grilled habaneros, and Nitro sauce (advertised as 10,000,000 Scoville units); and served on a jalapeno and cheddar-infused bun. The Nitro sauce contains five bottles of hot sauces, including a habanero concentrate and ghost chili sauce.

It all adds up to the hottest burger in Texas.

If you finish the burger in a sitting, you receive a $10 gift certificate and a place on their Wall of Fame. Plus, I assume a lot of water!

Where:

Little Bitty Burger Barn

Address: 5503 Pinemont Dr, Houston

4. E-Nom-Mous Pho Challenge

From burgers, we move to pho.

Nom Nom Noodles have created the most enormous bowl of pho I have seen. It contains two pounds of meat and two pounds of noodles.

Entrants must finish everything in the bowl, including the broth, within an hour. If they do, they will receive a free t-shirt, a $50 dining voucher, and a place on the restaurant's wall of fame.

Where:

Nom Nom Noodles

Address: 1635 Eldridge Pkwy, Ste #400, Houston

5. The Mongoth Burger

Are there any Lord of the Rings fans reading this?

Then you need to go to the Hobbit Cafe and try and finish a Mongoth Burger. This huge burger has four patties, four slices of thick bacon, four slices of cheese, and a smoked jalapeño boudin link that’s skewered with a jalapeño popper, fried pickles, and a cheese shrimp roll.

Your prize for finishing this- severe indigestion. Oh, also a free t-shirt.

Where:

The Hobbit Cafe

Address: 2243 Richmond Ave., Houston

Your thoughts

Have you tried any of these? Do you think you could finish any of them? Have you completed all five? What other food challenges are there in Houston?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.