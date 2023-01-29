The 5 most popular coffee shops in Houston

Photo by Adobe

Recently I have looked at the best burgers, pizza, and breakfast tacos in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular item- coffee, to see where to find the best coffee in Houston.

To determine this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.

So let's check out the best coffee in Houston, according to Yelp users.

1. Luce Coffee Roasters

1717 W 34th St Ste 100 Houston

Luce Coffee Roasters roast coffee beans on-site and sells direct trade coffee beans. They have their main location on W34th as well as locations on Richmond and Washington.

The baristas here are happy to share their knowledge with customers and love to talk about all things coffee.

2. Summer Moon

19901 Kingsland Blvd Houston

This locally-owned Katy coffee shop is known for its unique Oak Roasted Coffee and signature sweet cream Moon Milk.

There are several Summer Moon Coffee shops across the Houston area, but this Katy location off of Kingsland Blvd and S Fry Road in Houston is the best of them.

3. Wild

2121 N Shepherd Dr. Houston

Wild has three locations in Houston offering pour-overs, seasonal coffees, hemp-infused lattes, and more.

4. Segundo Coffee Lab

711 Milby St Houston

According to their website, "Segundo Coffee Lab has spent a lot of time touring plantations in Guatemala to figure out how to get the highest quality beans during harvest time."

They have a great range of specialty coffee drinks.

5. Roast and Brew

931 W 19th St Houston

Rounding out the top coffee venues in Houston is Roast and Brew. They are a European Cafe & Coffeehouse serving The Heights and Shady Acres community offering specialty coffee. They also have beer and wine on the menu if you feel like alcohol after your coffee!

I also want to mention a new coffee shop that opened in Houston.

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston.

The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.

You can read more about it here.

Your thoughts

What do you think is the best coffee in Houston? Do you agree with this list? Or is your favorite coffee place missing?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.