Feast on a Budget: The 5 Best Buffets in Dallas

I have recently looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Dallas. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at buffets.

With rising prices and smaller servings - known as "shrinkflation," buffets can offer great value for families and people on budgets.

To determine the best buffets in Dallas, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.

So let's check out the best buffets in Dallas, according to Yelp users.

1. King Buffet

10250 Technology Blvd W Dallas

If you are looking for various food options, it is hard to go past King Buffet. Opened in 2018, the Asian buffet has hundreds of options. The venue can seat 380 people and is often full, so lots of people in Dallas rate this buffet as the best available in Dallas.

2. Bon KBBQ

3420 K Ave Ste 200 Plano

This all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ buffet offers plenty of pre-cooked options in the buffet as well as raw meat for the table to bbq, which adds a bit of fun to your meal!

3. Kalachandjis

5430 Gurley Ave Dallas

Kalachandjis is Dallas' longest-serving vegetarian restaurant, having been open for almost 40 years.

4. Sura Korean Bistro

2240 Royal Ln Ste 106 Dallas

Sura serves up Korean food in Texas style.

5. Osaka

4350 Belt Line Rd Addison

Rounding out the top five buffet restaurants in Dallas is Osaka which offers up an all-you-can-eat Japanese buffet.

