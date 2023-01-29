H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening Soon

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Great news for people in Frisco today with an update from H-E-B on a second store.

The location has been revealed. The second H-E-B store in Frisco will be on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm. In zoning documents, it is referred to as "the Four Corners Shopping Center."

Construction on the second store will commence in June and is expected to take twelve months.

The first H-E-B store opened in Frisco in September last year to much excitement and long crowds on opening day.

“We’ve got The Star, Dallas Cowboys and PGA, but I am not sure anything has had this level of excitement in this community,” Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney

Florence Butt founded H-E-B in a small town in the Texas hill country in 1905. Her son was unable to work. Her son Howard E. Butt- whose initials formed the company's name, took over the business in the 1920s, and now it is run by Howard's son Charles Butt.

The company has 425 stores across Texas and Mexico and revenues of $34 billion. It has expanded in North Texas recently, with a Plano location in November, and stores in McKinney and Allen are under construction. They are expected to open in the summer.

