$224 million for ten miles of wall along Texas border. Should Abbott proceed with the wall project?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced today that Texas was building a ten mile border wall that will be thirty foot high.

The Texas Facilities Commission awarded a $224 million contract to the Fisher Sand and Gravel Company. They will build approximately 9.4 miles of state-funded border walls. The state has already negotiated property access for 5.4 miles of the project.

Gov. Abbott proudly took to Twitter to announce this news.

The contract comes after a year of negotiations with ranchers along the border.

Last December, Gov. Abbott promised to build more border wall.

"While securing the border is the federal government's responsibility, Texas will not sit idly by as this crisis grows. Texas is responding with the most robust and comprehensive border plan the nation has ever seen." Texas Gov. Abbott

Former President Donald Trump famously promised to build a wall along the border but had only completed 450 miles of the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexico border before leaving office. Moreover, very little of the wall that was built was in Texas.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there are currently only 145 miles of fence or wall protecting the 1241 miles of the border Texas shares with Mexico.

To complete the remaining 1,100 miles at an average cost of $20 million per mile would equate to $22 billion. The cost is prohibitive leading Abbott to source funds from the public. So far, the public has contributed $55 million to fund building the border wall.

