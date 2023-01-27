Casinos in Texas? You bet- according to latest poll!

Photo by Adobe

A new poll released today by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston found that 75% of Texans support a proposed constitutional amendment by Sen. Carol Alvarado that would legalize sports betting and allow for up to four upscale “destination resorts.”

Only 25% of Texans oppose her bill, while just 13% strongly oppose it

Last year Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, filed Senate Joint Resolution 17, a constitutional amendment to be considered during the 88th Texas legislative session, which, if approved, would allow Texans to vote on the legalization of gambling next November.

The resolution seems to be gaining support, with House Speaker Dade Phelan saying he would be open to allowing resort-style casinos in Texas.

“I want to see destination-style casinos that are high quality and that create jobs and that improve the lifestyle of those communities.” Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan

One person who is keen to see this happen is Dallas entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban. Cuban wants to build a new arena for the Mavs in the middle of a resort and casino.

“My goal, and we’d partner with Las Vegas Sands, is when we build a new arena, it’ll be in the middle of a resort and casino. That’s the mission.” Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban

The proposal could even see support from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

"We don’t want slot machines at every corner store, we don’t want Texans to be losing money that they need for everyday expenses, and we don’t want any type of crime that could be associated with gaming. But, if there is a way to create a very professional entertainment option for Texans, Gov. Abbott would take a look at it.” Renae Eze, Abbott’s press secretary

Some political analysts believe Texas is close to paving the way for casinos or, at the least, sports betting.

