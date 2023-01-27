As Texas population grows most are coming from one state. Is this good for Texas?

Photo by Adobe

A report today released by Yahoo Finance shows that Texas had the biggest increase in population of any states in the nation.

Over 450,000 people moved to texas in the one-year period ended July 1, 2022. Of that figure 319,000 were from other states. And it shouldn't be a big surprise that a large number of them are coming from California.

Using Census data from 2010 through 2019 shows a net number of 885,000 people moving to Texas -- about 303,000 of which were from California.

That means 34 percent of new Texas residents are migrating from the Golden State.

It seems that California want to stop the exodus of its residents to Texas.

Lawmakers in that state are considering a "wealth tax" that would apply not only to people living in the state but also for former residents who flee the state for tax-friendly locations such as Texas. Lower tax rates and benefits have been a key reason that people such as Elon Musk have left the west coast to move, along with their businesses, to Texas.

"My first thought is that this could be an 'Elon Musk provision' since he moved to Texas," Steve Boultbee, a tax partner at Marcum LLP

It will be interesting to see if this has any impact on the huge rise on people moving to Texas.

