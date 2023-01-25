The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions

Photo by Adobe

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States.

I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.

One of the people on this list is Tulsa resident Lynn Schusterman.

Schusterman gave away $370 million in 2022, meaning she has given $2.52 billion to various organizations over her lifetime.

Let's take a quick look at her story.

The richest woman in Tulsa

Lynn Schusterman was born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1939 and raised in Oklahoma City. In 1962 she married Charles Schusterman of Tulsa.

Charles founded the Samson Investment Company, which eventually became one of the largest gas exploration and production companies in the United States. Charles was diagnosed with leukemia in 1983 and passed away in 2000, leaving behind a billion-dollar fortune for his wife and children.

Philanthropy

Lynn has signed the Giving Pledge, in which she has promised to give away the majority of her fortune.

In 1987, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation was founded to give back to "their beloved hometown of Tulsa."

One of their biggest investments was establishing a University of Oklahoma campus in Tulsa.

Lynn Schusterman said that she wants to support "education, child advocacy, and youth leadership in and around Tulsa, Oklahoma, and providing assistance to non-sectarian charitable organizations dedicated to enhancing the quality of life throughout Oklahoma."

In 2021 the foundation was renamed the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, and in that year, it awarded $310 million in grants. Last year this amount was $210 million.

They support local initiatives such as the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless, Youth Services of Tulsa, and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

A key area of focus is on initiatives that advance racial, gender, and economic equity. For example, Schusterman joined the Equality Can't-Wait Challenge to expand women’s power and influence in the U.S., contributing $10 million out of the $40 million in grants awarded.

Schusterman has been inducted into the Tulsa Hall of Fame, the Oklahoma Women's Hall of Fame, and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

Last year Lynn and her daughter Stacy were awarded the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy alongside Dolly Parton.

