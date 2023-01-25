Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston

Photo by Adobe

Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.

Last year it was announced the first Chick N Max in the Houston area would open in the Willis Shopping Center anchored by H-E-B at 12312 I-45. It is expected to open in the next couple of months.

Today the advised the second location, a 3,000-square-foot restaurant, will be at The Market at Cross Creek Ranch (FM 1463 and Fulshear Bend Drive) in Fulshear.

It looks like a quick expansion for this business in Houston.

Chick N Max was established in 2017 in Kansas and has identified Houston as the critical area for expansion.

Last September, Chick N Max announced signing a 25-unit area development agreement with Aaron Johnson. Johnson has operated franchises for almost their years, including brands such as Bennigan's, Smashburger, and Mod Pizza.

“While researching several brands in the chicken sandwich space, I knew I wanted to partner with the one I felt had the strongest flavor profile. After my first bite of a Chick N Max sandwich, I was sold. I can’t wait to open this first restaurant and introduce locals to Chick N Max’s unique lineup of sandwiches with a global array of flavors.” Aaron Johnson

Johnson has said he is already negotiating the lease for a third location in the Woodlands.

The fast-casual eatery will "offer its signature almond wood-smoked chicken wings, leg quarters, breast quarters and half chickens as well as fried chicken tenders and ten flavors of sandwiches, such as the Maple Bacon sandwich and the Sweet and Spicy sandwich. Sides include fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, and smoked white beans, as well as 11 sauce options."

It looks like Houstonians will have many chicken options in the next few years!

