Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos tomorrow. Find out how to get yours

Photo by Adobe

Usually, it is Taco Tuesday, but it will be Taco Friday for people in San Antonioday.

Two places in San Antonio are giving away free tacos this Friday, which will be a great start to the weekend.

Read on to find out how to score yourself a free taco.

Meet the Chief Taco Officer

Chris Flores has a job that many people will envy- Chief Taco Officer. The San Antonio man gets to travel across Texas tasting tacos and get paid for it!

This Friday, Favor, the food and grocery delivery service owned by H-E-B, is sending Chris to hand out free breakfast tacos at True Texas Tacos.

Details:

17439 Classen Road, San Antonio

From 8 to 11 a.m.

Each person who stops by the taco-centered convenience store will receive two free tacos while supplies last.

Replacing the Cowboy breakfast

When the annual Cowboy breakfast was canceled this year, there were many disappointed people.

Luckily Smoke BBQ+ Skybar announced they would step in to fill the void. The breakfast has been a San Antonio tradition since 1979 and launches the start of rodeo season before the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Details:

Friday, January 27, from 730am

Smoke BBQ+ Skybar

501 E Crockett, San Antonio

Free Entry

Enjoy free breakfast tacos and sandwiches, ticket giveaways, a mechanical bull, Texas BBQ, drink specials, and more.

