Chief Taco Officer: Is this the best role in Texas?

Photo by Adobe

San Antonio man Chris Flores may have the best job in Texas.

Last year Favor, the Texas food delivery app owned by San Antonio-based H-E-B, advertised for the role of Chief Taco Officer. The position offered $10,000 plus food and transportation expenses to travel across Texas, tasting and promoting tacos.

Flores, who lives in San Antonio, had a big following on his Instagram account @eatmigos, where he documented his culinary outings, so he decided to apply for the role and was successful.

"I felt, hey, this is me. This job was made for me. I just felt I had a lot of experience, and I have a lot to offer also because, throughout the course of this whole taco journey, I’ve become like a taco historian, if you will because you have to learn so much. Your curiosity starts piquing — hey, where did this come from, or why are we doing this? Why is this region doing this? My love for tacos grew.” Chris Flores

Now Flores gets to travel across the state searching for the best tacos in Texas and sharing his tales on social media.

"It’s a big deal. One of the biggest things that I want to communicate with folks is the impact that tacos have had on, one, our economy; two, the Texas culture; and three, how they literally tell the tale of Texas.” Chris Flores

Get free breakfast tacos!

You can meet Chris and get a couple of free breakfast tacos this Friday at True Texas Tacos.

Details:

17439 Classen Road, San Antonio

From 8 to 11 a.m.

Each person who stops by the taco-centered convenience store will receive two free tacos while supplies last.

