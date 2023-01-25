Abbott demands, "time for Biden to pay Texas back."

Photo by WikiCommons Images

" Texans are united in calling for President Biden to take the border crisis seriously. [Biden] should reimburse Texas for the costs Gov. Abbott has been forced to spend on border security, and meet with us to hear the solutions Texans are proposing to end this security crisis."

All 25 Texas Republicans in Texas Republicans in the U.S. House have signed a letter demanding that President Joe Biden find a way to reimburse the state for its border security efforts.

So far, Texas Gov. Abbott has spent $4 billion on Operation Lone Star since launching the operation in March 2021 to ramp up security along the Texas-Mexico border. Abbott has stated Operation Lone Star is required due to insufficient policies from the federal government.

The letter was released the same day Texas AG Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration for its new migrant plan.

Texas Republicans have continued to criticize President Biden over what they perceive as a poor border strategy resulting in an influx of illegal migrants crossing into Texas. They want to be repaid for the rising costs of combating this strategy.

"Texas Republicans demand Biden reimburse state border efforts Good. Texas is taking unprecedented action to protect our communities from Biden's open border policies. Time for Biden to pay Texas back & enforce federal immigration laws." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

