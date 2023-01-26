Reps rally against bill banning Chinese and Russian citizens from owning property in Texas. Do you agree?

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BITZf_0kRC56eL00
Photo byWikiCommons Images

"This morning I joined my colleagues in opposition to SB 147, which bans citizens from certain countries from owning property in Texas. This is not the Texas I know. This is not the Texas I chose to raise my family in. And this is not what Texas wants." Texas State Rep Salman Bhojani

Last week Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China and Russia, from buying Texas land. Republican state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst filed SB 147 to ban several foreign governments and entities associated with them from purchasing real property in Texas, and Abbott agreed to sign the bill.

"A bill is filed in Texas legislature to ban citizens, governments & entities of China, Iran, North Korea & Russia from purchasing land in Texas. I will sign it. This follows a law I signed banning those countries from threatening our infrastructure." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Today Texas State Reps, led by Salman Bhojani, opposed the bill calling it "unconstitutional, un-American and bad for business."

"I immigrated to America when I was 19 years old. I was always told that the United States is the place where dreams are made. Where anyone can come, work hard, and have a life of prosperity and happiness. But SB 147 compromises the promise of the American Dream."

Foreign buyers "purchased the third-greatest amount of U.S. land in Texas of 8%. They purchased the most in Florida at 24% and the second most in California at 11%." However, it is worth noting the biggest foreign buyers are those from Canada and Mexico.

Your thoughts

Do you agree with the bill? Should citizens from certain countries like China and Russia be banned from buying property in Texas? Or should everyone have the right to purchase property in Texas?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Texas# Politics# People# Home# Money

Comments / 3

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
61K followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Texas Proud: Two Lone Star Quarterbacks to Meet in Super Bowl

While it was a horrible season for the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys came up short, the pride of Texas will still be on show in Super Bowl LVII. The two teams who made the Super Bowl both have Texan-born quarterbacks leading their sides. Let's take a brief look at the duo.

Read full story
Atlanta, TX

This Atlanta man is giving away billions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.

Read full story
18 comments
San Antonio, TX

Five brewery taprooms you should visit in San Antonio

I have recently looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizza in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and turn our attention to beer to look at the five most popular breweries in San Antonio. To assist in this task, I turned to Trip Advisor to gauge the opinion of locals and tourists.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

Get Fit for Free: San Antonio Parks and Rec Offers Wide Range of Exercise Classes At No Cost!

Many people set fitness goals at the start of a new year and look to join a gym, Pilates studio, or fitness center. The membership cost can be prohibitive, but thankfully San Antonio Parks and Rec have a solution.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Facing Loss of Iconic State Park to Real Estate Project

A popular 1,800-acre state park that has been open to the public for almost 50 years may soon be lost thanks to plans to sell the land to a developer. Fairfield Lake State Park, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, is one of the most popular parks in Texas, offering miles of trails used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, but this could soon end if a potential sale goes through. The park also contains Fairfield Lake, which is the largest private lake in Texas.

Read full story
146 comments
Texas State

Texas Gov. Abbott's Approval Rating Hits Historic Low. Do You Approve Of His Performance?

The latest poll by Texas Lyceum reveals a lot of pessimism from Texans. The poll asked Texans a range of questions and found Texans are "concerned about the economy, less confident that democracy is the best form of government, and pessimistic about the direction of the country."

Read full story
141 comments
San Antonio, TX

Are you up for the challenge? Five food challenges you should try in San Antonio

Everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the food-eating challenges. For those of you who are competitive or perhaps want to achieve internet fame, then here are five food challenges to undertake in San Antonio.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Have you tried any of these popular Houston food challenges?

Do you watch those TV shows featuring food challenges and think, "I can do that." Well, now is your chance to achieve fame and fortune by undertaking five food challenges in Houston. Are you up for the challenge?

Read full story
Houston, TX

The 5 most popular coffee shops in Houston

Recently I have looked at the best burgers, pizza, and breakfast tacos in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular item- coffee, to see where to find the best coffee in Houston.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Feast on a Budget: The 5 Best Buffets in Dallas

I have recently looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Dallas. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at buffets. With rising prices and smaller servings - known as "shrinkflation," buffets can offer great value for families and people on budgets.

Read full story
1 comments
Tulsa, OK

The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billions

Tulsa's people are among the most generous in the United States. Last week I wrote about Lynn Schusterman, the richest woman in Tulsa who made the Forbes Top 25 most generous philanthropists list.

Read full story
5 comments
Seattle, WA

The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.

Read full story
87 comments
Omaha, NE

The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United States

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.

Read full story
16 comments
Frisco, TX

H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening Soon

Great news for people in Frisco today with an update from H-E-B on a second store. The location has been revealed. The second H-E-B store in Frisco will be on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm. In zoning documents, it is referred to as "the Four Corners Shopping Center."

Read full story
Texas State

$224 million for ten miles of wall along Texas border. Should Abbott proceed with the wall project?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced today that Texas was building a ten mile border wall that will be thirty foot high. The Texas Facilities Commission awarded a $224 million contract to the Fisher Sand and Gravel Company. They will build approximately 9.4 miles of state-funded border walls. The state has already negotiated property access for 5.4 miles of the project.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

The richest person in Chicago is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.

Read full story
194 comments
Atlanta, GA

Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta area

Great news for burger lovers in Atlanta today with the opening of a second location of the popular burger chain Whataburger in the Atlanta area. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in 1950 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states, as well as thousands of total fans.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

The richest person in Portland is giving away billions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.

Read full story
105 comments
Texas State

Casinos in Texas? You bet- according to latest poll!

A new poll released today by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston found that 75% of Texans support a proposed constitutional amendment by Sen. Carol Alvarado that would legalize sports betting and allow for up to four upscale “destination resorts.”

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Texas Gov. Abbott slams Biden Administration of “acting against Federal law.”

"What the Biden administration is doing is contrary to Federal law." Texas Gov. Abbott. Texas Gov. Abbott and his administration continued their war on President Biden over what they believe is a weak border strategy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy