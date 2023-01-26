Reps rally against bill banning Chinese and Russian citizens from owning property in Texas. Do you agree?

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"This morning I joined my colleagues in opposition to SB 147, which bans citizens from certain countries from owning property in Texas. This is not the Texas I know. This is not the Texas I chose to raise my family in. And this is not what Texas wants." Texas State Rep Salman Bhojani

Last week Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China and Russia, from buying Texas land. Republican state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst filed SB 147 to ban several foreign governments and entities associated with them from purchasing real property in Texas, and Abbott agreed to sign the bill.

"A bill is filed in Texas legislature to ban citizens, governments & entities of China, Iran, North Korea & Russia from purchasing land in Texas. I will sign it. This follows a law I signed banning those countries from threatening our infrastructure." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Today Texas State Reps, led by Salman Bhojani, opposed the bill calling it "unconstitutional, un-American and bad for business."

"I immigrated to America when I was 19 years old. I was always told that the United States is the place where dreams are made. Where anyone can come, work hard, and have a life of prosperity and happiness. But SB 147 compromises the promise of the American Dream."

Foreign buyers "purchased the third-greatest amount of U.S. land in Texas of 8%. They purchased the most in Florida at 24% and the second most in California at 11%." However, it is worth noting the biggest foreign buyers are those from Canada and Mexico.

