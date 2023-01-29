New York City, NY

The richest person in New York is giving away billions

Ash Jurberg

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States.

I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.

Fifth on the list was former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Bloomberg is, of course, well-known to people in New York City. The richest person in New York, the entrepreneur, is also a three-term Mayor of New York City. Bloomberg made his wealth as the majority owner, co-founder, and CEO of Bloomberg LP, a financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

He has created a multi-billion dollar fortune but thankfully has been generous in giving much of this back to deserving organizations.

Bloomberg gave away $1.7 billion in 2022, meaning he has given $14.4 billion to various organizations over his lifetime.

Let's take a quick look at his philanthropy

Philanthropy

In 2010 Bloomberg signed the Giving Pledge in which he promised to give most of his fortune away while he was still alive- and it's a promise he is fulfilling.

He founded Bloomberg Philanthropies "which employs a unique, data-driven approach to its core focus areas: the Arts, Education, the Environment, Public Health, Government Innovation, and the Greenwood Initiative, which aims to accelerate the pace of wealth accumulation in Black communities and address systemic underinvestment in them."

Bloomberg commits most of the profits from Bloomberg L.P. to Bloomberg Philanthropies.

If you want to do something for your children and show how much you love them, the single best thing - by far - is to support organizations that will create a better world for them and their children. And by giving, we inspire others to give of themselves, whether their money or their time.” Michael Bloomberg

Donations made in 2022

Last year Bloomberg donated $1.7 billion. Some of his significant donations include:

  • gifts totaling $200 million to two charter schools in New York City
  • committed $242 million to accelerate the clean energy transition in developing countries
  • $115 million to heart disease non-profit Resolve to Save Lives
  • $204 million for ocean protection
  • $85 million to block the construction of more than 120 new petrochemical projects.

