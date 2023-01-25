Donald Trump Claims Golf Victory, Raises Cheating Suspicions after Skipping First Round

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"A great honor to have won the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club, one of the best courses in the Country, in Palm Beach, Florida,” Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to boast of a golf victory over the weekend.

Competing in the Senior Club Championship at Trump International Golf Club in Pam Beach, Trump claimed victory.

But there may be some doubt over his win- given he didn't play on Saturday- the first round of the tournament. Others competing in the tournament were shocked to see on Sunday that Trump held a five-shot lead over the leader. Trump had apparently played a round on Thursday and submitted that score instead of playing on Saturday.

Trump also appeared to take a dig at his potential rival for a Presidential run in 2024, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in comments gloating about his win.

"Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. You need strength and stamina to WIN, & I have strength and stamina – most others don’t. You also need strength and stamina to GOVERN!”

It's not the first time that Trump's actions on the golf course have been questioned, with Rick Reilly publishing a 2019 book titled “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.”

“He cheats because that’s how he plays golf, that’s how he learned it, that’s how he needs it, and whether you’re his pharmacist or Tiger Woods, if you’re playing golf with him, he’s going to cheat.” Rick Reilly

