Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?

Photo by Adobe

We know that everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the roads.

The I-10 west of Houston, known as the Katy Freeway, is officially the widest freeway in the world. It was considered the second-worst traffic bottleneck in America before it was widened in 2008.

The expansion cost $2.8 billion and increased the freeway to 26 lanes. The breakdown is twelve main lanes- six in each direction- eight feeder lanes, and six managed lanes. It's wider than several Houston landmarks, including NRG Stadium, Minute Maid Park, and Discovery Green.

A photo of the freeway was recently posted to Reddit, with many users asking how difficult it is to drive along the highway.

"My first thought here is how confusing navigation instructions would be: 'In one mile, stay in the middle 13th and 14th lanes to continue straight.'

While many said they could never drive on a 26-lane highway, some Houstonians claimed it wasn't as bad as it looked.

Interestingly after the freeway in Houston was expanded, morning travel times along the route increased by 30 minutes, while evening travel times rose by 55 percent.

One Houstonian who is proud that Houston is home to the world's widest freeway is Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who has mentioned the fact several times in press conferences.

Your thoughts

Were you aware the Katy Freeway was the world's widest freeway? Do you use this section when driving through Houston? Do you find it challenging to navigate across so many lanes?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.