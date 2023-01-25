Lowes launches $100 million grant program. Find out how you can apply.

Photo by Adobe

Home improvement retailer Lowes has once again launched its Hometowns impact program, and they are inviting people from across Texas to nominate projects they feel deserve a Lowe’s Hometowns grant.

Starting today and running through to February 20, Lowe’s is seeking nominations for its Lowe’s Hometowns impact program, a five-year, $100 million initiative designed to improve and revitalize communities across Texas and the entire United States.

“Giving back to the communities where we live and work has been at the core of Lowe’s philosophy since our founding more than 100 years ago, and Lowe’s Hometowns is a key part of how we bring that commitment to life. I am incredibly proud to see the impact that Lowe’s associates continue to make in supporting Lowe’s Hometowns projects across the country.” Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and CEO

According to the official release, eligible project types include rebuilding or renovating:

Neighborhood housing and shelters

Local facilities that serve community members, including food pantries, senior citizen centers, and youth clubs

Outdoor community spaces, including gardens and playgrounds

Cultural preservation, such as theater and memorial renovations

Facilities dedicated to skilled trades education.

In 2022, Lowe's chose 100 projects across 40 states, including Texas.

These included "31 community centers, 17 shelters, ten parks or outdoor spaces, nine safe or affordable housing accommodations, nine schools, seven gardens, five animal services buildings, four playgrounds, three first responder facilities, three food pantries, and two cultural preservation projects."

Details:

To find out more or to nominate a community project for a 2023 grant, visit the 2023 nomination form. You can nominate as many local projects as you wish.

