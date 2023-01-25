Texan Republicans Demand Biden Repay $4 Billion in Border Costs. Do You Think He Will?

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"Texans are united in calling for President Biden to take the border crisis seriously. [Biden] should reimburse Texas for the costs Gov. Abbott has been forced to spend on border security, and meet with us to hear the solutions Texans are proposing to end this security crisis."

All 25 Texas Republicans in Texas Republicans in the U.S. House have signed a letter demanding that President Joe Biden find a way to reimburse the state for its border security efforts.

So far, Texas Gov. Abbott has spent $4 billion on Operation Lone Star since launching the operation in March 2021 to ramp up security along the Texas-Mexico border. Abbott has stated Operation Lone Star is required due to insufficient policies from the federal government.

The letter was released the same day that Texas AG Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration over its new migrant plan.

Texas Republicans have continued to criticize President Biden over what they perceive is a poor border strategy resulting in an influx of illegal migrants crossing into Texas.

"Congress has already passed laws that would secure our border. President Biden refuses to enforce them. As Biden abandons his constitutional duty, Texas is taking historic action to protect our state and our nation." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

