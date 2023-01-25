Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.

Photo by Adobe

The U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today announced the 2023 Best Online Programs, and it's good news for Texas A&M.

The report assessed data submitted by 1,833 universities across the United States and ranked their online bachelor's and master's degree programs.

"Most of the undergraduate programs in the Best Online Programs rankings are degree completion programs, meaning the vast majority of their students already have some college credit. The methodology is developed with those students in mind, setting these rankings apart from those that are focused on recent high school graduates pursuing higher education for the first time." Eric Brooks, principal data analyst at U.S. News

The rankings placed Texas A&M University at number four nationally for its online bachelor’s programs – and number one in Texas. The Texas A&M program received a 97 out of 100 score for engagement- this measures student satisfaction and instructor responsiveness.

Texas A&M also scored high for services and technologies, faculty credentials and training, and peer assessment.

Texas A&M University has been offering online bachelor's degree programs since 2017-2018

Overall the highest-ranked university in the United States for online programs was the University of Florida.

