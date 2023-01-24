The richest person in Orange County is giving away billions

Photo by Adobe

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States.

I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities.

One man who made the list is Orange County real estate baron Donald Bren.

Bren gave away $470 million in 2022, meaning he has now given away an astounding $2.1 billion to various organizations over his lifetime.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The Orange Country billionaire

Bren was born in Los Angeles in 1932 and studied at the University of Washington, where he received a bachelor's degree in business administration and economics. After graduation, he spent three years in the U.S. Marine Corps.

His business career kicked off in 1958 when he founded the Bren Company and began building homes across Orange County. In 1963 he joined the Mission Viejo Company as president and started the master planning and master development of the 11,000-acre new community of Mission Viejo, California.

Today Bren is the sole shareholder of Irvine Co., one of the most successful real estate firms in U.S. history, owner of the Irvine Ranch, and more than 600 premium office buildings, shopping centers, apartment communities, and resort properties, primarily in Orange County.

His influence can be seen across Orange County and much of Southern California.

“In terms of great visionaries who have influenced Southern California, I’d put him up there with Walt Disney.” Rick Caruso, owner of the Grove

Philanthropy

Bren has been extremely generous in his philanthropy, in particular, giving in the areas of education and conservation.

Over $400 million in gifts have been given to universities and schools in California. Bren has also donated over 57,000 acres of land as open space and protected parklands for the community to enjoy.

In 2013 Bren donated $100 million to Caltech for its Space-based Solar Power Project. This paid off a few weeks ago when Caltech successfully launched a prototype aboard a spacecraft carried by a SpaceX rocket to test critical elements of the technology.

Bren also has made significant contributions to local K-12 public schools and endowed 50 chairs for distinguished professors and researchers at universities and research institutions totaling almost $200 million.

Bren has also donated heavily to the Orange County arts community, to such beneficiaries as the Orange County Performing Arts Center and Orange County Museum of Art.

Your thoughts

What do you think of the charitable efforts of Donald Bren? What other organizations in Orange County would you like to see him support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.