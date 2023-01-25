Girl Scout Cookies Seasons Starts Today in San Antonio

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Girl Scout cookie season is almost here for people in San Antonio

For lovers of these delicious cookies, it is not only a chance to taste some great cookies but also help a great cause. Last year, the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas sold over 1.26 million boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, with the funds raised being used for Girl Scouts to attend service projects, troop travel, and summer camp.

The 2023 lineup

The 2023 cookie offerings include ever-popular fan favorites as well as a new flavor available for the first time:

Tagalongs

Thin Mints

Samoas

Toffee-tastic (these are gluten-free)

Adventurefuls

Lemon-ups

Trefoils

Do-si-dos

S'mores

Brand-new for 2023: Raspberry Rally

The new Raspberry Rally is "a delicious berry twist on an old thin-minty favorite and the first Girl Scout Cookie exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment starting February 27."

Not all flavors are available in San Antonio, so you may have the call in a favor from friends in other cities in Texas!

How to order

The best way to buy cookies is to order them directly from a local Girl Scout.

You can use the cookie finder to find your nearest booth. There is also the option to order online through the Digital Cookie Platform. Boxes of Girl Scout cookies cost $5 except for the toffee-tastic and Girl Scout s'mores, which are both $6.

Cookies will be on sale from Jan. 25 through Feb. 26, and Girl Scouts can be found selling cookies at neighborhood stores, restaurants, and other spots around San Antonio.

By purchasing a box, you will be helping the girl scouts learn business skills in what is the world's largest entrepreneurial program for girls.

“Girl Scouts gain new experiences through the Cookie Program – not only in learning how to run a business, but in their own ability to hit individual goals they set to utilize cookie proceeds to attend Girl Scout summer camps and travel trips,” Becky Burton, the chief executive officer of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains

Your thoughts

Will you buy some Girl Scouts cookies this season? What is your favorite flavor? Which Girl Scouts locations in San Antonio do you like to support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.