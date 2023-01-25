Seven-patty Whataburger creation goes viral on social media. Would you try it?

Photo by Adobe

Could you stomach this monster?

A user has posted a photo of a seven-patty burger ordered by a customer at Whataburger on the social platform Reddit today, and the post has taken the internet by storm.

The photo was initially posted on the forum mildly interesting before being reposted to the Texas forum. The photo shows seven meat patties but no sauce, cheese, or toppings. As the user says, "someone ordered a plain and dry septuple meat."

One person calculated that ordering the burger would cost $23.05 and contain a whopping 2015 calories- certainly not for anyone on a diet!

Users asked how large the person was and if he was ordered takeaway to share the burgers with his dogs. The original poster commented the man was average size and ate his order in the restaurant without sharing it with anyone else. No comments on how many glasses of water were needed to wash it down, though!

If you want to try a mega burger at Whataburger that is perhaps not as dry as this one, you can try ordering a Whataburger Cinco, which contains five patties, and two slices of cheese. Of course, it's also a calorie overload, but at least it won't be as dry as eating plain meat!

Or you could try one of the secret menu items at Whataburger, a far better choice and one I advise all my out-of-state friends to do when visiting Texas.

