Egg-cellent savings: High egg prices drive illegal egg smuggling from Mexico to Texas

Photo by Adobe

There has been a lot of talk about egg prices of late.

According to the Consumer Price Index, the national average for a dozen large, Grade A egg has more than doubled from $1.78 in December 2021 to $4.25 last month.

Many stores across Texas are selling eggs at $6 a dozen.

According to J.C. Essler, the Executive Vice President of the Texas Poultry Federation, there are a few reasons for the high price of eggs.

"One is the inflation, the other is the supply chain issue and also unfortunately we are dealing with bird flu which is limiting supply.” J.C. Essler, Texas Poultry Federation’s Executive Vice President

Essler predicts the high prices will continue through Easter.

The high prices have led to an interesting solution- smuggling eggs across the border into Texas.

Egg smuggling

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials report a massive spike in people attempting to bring eggs into the country illegally from Mexico due to the lower prices across the border.

While many Texans are paying up to $6 for a dozen eggs, the price across the Texas border for a 30-count carton of eggs is just $3.40. Naturally, this leads shoppers from Texas to cross the border to purchase eggs.

These Texans are taking a risk as the U.S. Department of Agriculture banned eggs from Mexico in 2012.

The CBP can issue fines of up to $10,000 for those caught smuggling eggs into Texas. Although officials have admitted on most occasions, they destroy the eggs and give a $300 penalty.

Thankfully egg smuggling may not be required soon, as the high cost of eggs isn't expected to be long-term.

"Generally, eggs are an inexpensive food. We think that will eventually continue to be the case.” Gregory Archer, an associate professor of poultry science at Texas A&M University

Your thoughts

Has the cost of eggs caused you to buy less of them? What alternatives have you come up with to replace eggs? Do you believe people should be legally allowed to buy eggs in Mexico and bring them into Texas?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.