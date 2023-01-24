Revolutionary 3D-Printed House in Houston: The Future of Homebuilding? Would You Live in One?

Photo by Adobe

Could this be the solution to Houston's housing problem?

An innovative collaboration has led to an amazing first in Houston, Texas- the first ever 3D-printed, two-story home in the United States.

An enormous printer weighing more than 12 tons is creating a 4,000-square-foot, two-story home in Houston.

The project is the "culmination of a two-year collaborative effort between boundary-pushing design researchers and industry partners. The project is spearheaded by architectural designers and assistant professors at the College of Architecture, Art, and PlanningatCornell University Leslie Lok and Sasa Zivkovic, principals of HANNAH, along with PERI 3D Construction, an internationally leading provider for 3D construction printing, and CIVE, one of the leading engineering and design/build contractors in Houston."

While there are other buildings in the United States constructed by 3D printers, this Houston home will be the first two-story home.

“You can actually find a lot of 3D-printed buildings in many states. One of the things about printing a second story is you require, you know, the machine…And, of course, there are other challenges: structural challenges, logistic challenges when we print a second-story building." architect Leslie Lok, co-founder of design studio Hannah and designer of the home.

The three-bedroom hour will take approximately 330 hours of printing time to construct. It will also require fewer workers on site than traditional construction.

It will be interesting to see if this concept takes off in Houston.

