More wall! Gov. Abbott promises to keep building border wall in January

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has again criticized President Joe Biden today over the lack of security at the southern border of Texas.

Linking to an article reporting the capture of immigrants illegally crossing into Texas, Abbott promised that more border wall would be built this month.

Former President Donald Trump famously promised to build a wall along the border but had only completed 450 miles of the 2,000-mile U.S.-Mexico border before leaving office. Moreover, very little of the wall that was built was in Texas.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there are currently only 145 miles of fence or wall protecting the 1241 miles of the border Texas shares with Mexico.

To complete the remaining 1,100 miles at an average cost of $20 million per mile would equate to $22 billion. The cost is prohibitive leading Abbott to source funds from the public. So far, the public has contributed $55 million to fund building the border wall.

"While securing the border is the federal government's responsibility, Texas will not sit idly by as this crisis grows. Texas is responding with the most robust and comprehensive border plan the nation has ever seen." Texas Gov. Abbott

"President Biden & Congress are failing in their constitutional duty to secure our border. In their absence, Texas has stepped up to keep our communities & our country safe. It is long past time for Biden & Congress to fully fund border security." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

