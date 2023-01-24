San Antonio, TX

Renters in San Antonio Hit Hard: Rental Prices Skyrocket Higher Than Any Other City in Texas

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vh6gh_0kOmTzZT00
Photo byAdobe

There was bad news for renters in San Antonio last year, with rental prices increasing by over 5% across the year.

In a new report released by online real estate brokerage Redfin, renters in San Antonio faced a more considerable rental increase than any other city in Texas. Between Dec. 2021 and December 2022, rents in San Antonio rose 5.1%.

It was a different story in the rest of the state.

While rentals rose in San Antonio in many other cities, they decreased in most other cities within Texas.

For example, both Houston and Austin saw minor rental relief as they experienced a decrease in rental prices of 4.6% and 2.0%, respectively.

The median rental price in San Antonio is now $1,456 per month. However, given the recent increases in mortgage rates in the United States, many people will still choose to rent over purchasing a property.

According to experts, there could be some good news for renters.

Rents have room to fall. While they’ve cooled significantly from their peak, it still costs the typical renter 20% more to take on a new lease than it did two years ago. An increase in the number of rentals on the market  should also cause rents to ease in the coming months. Rental supply is growing due to an influx of construction in recent years, ebbing household formation and a slow homebuying market, which is driving many homeowners to rent out their properties rather than sell.” Redfin Economics Research Lead Chen Zhao

Your thoughts

Do you think the rental prices in San Antonio are too high? Would you like to see financial assistance for renters in San Antonio? Or do you believe the rental market is fair in San Antonio?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# San Antonio# Money# Home# Finance# Lifestyle

Comments / 2

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
61K followers

More from Ash Jurberg

San Antonio, TX

Get Fit for Free: San Antonio Parks and Rec Offers Wide Range of Exercise Classes At No Cost!

Many people set fitness goals at the start of a new year and look to join a gym, Pilates studio, or fitness center. The membership cost can be prohibitive, but thankfully San Antonio Parks and Rec have a solution.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Facing Loss of Iconic State Park to Real Estate Project

A popular 1,800-acre state park that has been open to the public for almost 50 years may soon be lost thanks to plans to sell the land to a developer. Fairfield Lake State Park, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth, is one of the most popular parks in Texas, offering miles of trails used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, but this could soon end if a potential sale goes through. The park also contains Fairfield Lake, which is the largest private lake in Texas.

Read full story
27 comments
Texas State

Texas Gov. Abbott's Approval Rating Hits Historic Low. Do You Approve Of His Performance?

The latest poll by Texas Lyceum reveals a lot of pessimism from Texans. The poll asked Texans a range of questions and found Texans are "concerned about the economy, less confident that democracy is the best form of government, and pessimistic about the direction of the country."

Read full story
8 comments
San Antonio, TX

Are you up for the challenge? Five food challenges you should try in San Antonio

Everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the food-eating challenges. For those of you who are competitive or perhaps want to achieve internet fame, then here are five food challenges to undertake in San Antonio.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Have you tried any of these popular Houston food challenges?

Do you watch those TV shows featuring food challenges and think, "I can do that." Well, now is your chance to achieve fame and fortune by undertaking five food challenges in Houston. Are you up for the challenge?

Read full story
Houston, TX

The 5 most popular coffee shops in Houston

Recently I have looked at the best burgers, pizza, and breakfast tacos in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular item- coffee, to see where to find the best coffee in Houston.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Feast on a Budget: The 5 Best Buffets in Dallas

I have recently looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Dallas. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at buffets. With rising prices and smaller servings - known as "shrinkflation," buffets can offer great value for families and people on budgets.

Read full story
1 comments
Tulsa, OK

The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billions

Tulsa's people are among the most generous in the United States. Last week I wrote about Lynn Schusterman, the richest woman in Tulsa who made the Forbes Top 25 most generous philanthropists list.

Read full story
5 comments
Seattle, WA

The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.

Read full story
77 comments
Omaha, NE

The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United States

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.

Read full story
16 comments
Frisco, TX

H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening Soon

Great news for people in Frisco today with an update from H-E-B on a second store. The location has been revealed. The second H-E-B store in Frisco will be on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm. In zoning documents, it is referred to as "the Four Corners Shopping Center."

Read full story
Texas State

$224 million for ten miles of wall along Texas border. Should Abbott proceed with the wall project?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced today that Texas was building a ten mile border wall that will be thirty foot high. The Texas Facilities Commission awarded a $224 million contract to the Fisher Sand and Gravel Company. They will build approximately 9.4 miles of state-funded border walls. The state has already negotiated property access for 5.4 miles of the project.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

The richest person in Chicago is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.

Read full story
144 comments
Atlanta, GA

Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta area

Great news for burger lovers in Atlanta today with the opening of a second location of the popular burger chain Whataburger in the Atlanta area. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in 1950 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states, as well as thousands of total fans.

Read full story
2 comments
Portland, OR

The richest person in Portland is giving away billions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.

Read full story
102 comments
Texas State

Casinos in Texas? You bet- according to latest poll!

A new poll released today by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston found that 75% of Texans support a proposed constitutional amendment by Sen. Carol Alvarado that would legalize sports betting and allow for up to four upscale “destination resorts.”

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Texas Gov. Abbott slams Biden Administration of “acting against Federal law.”

"What the Biden administration is doing is contrary to Federal law." Texas Gov. Abbott. Texas Gov. Abbott and his administration continued their war on President Biden over what they believe is a weak border strategy.

Read full story
Texas State

As Texas population grows most are coming from one state. Is this good for Texas?

A report today released by Yahoo Finance shows that Texas had the biggest increase in population of any states in the nation. Over 450,000 people moved to texas in the one-year period ended July 1, 2022. Of that figure 319,000 were from other states. And it shouldn't be a big surprise that a large number of them are coming from California.

Read full story
2 comments
Honolulu, HI

The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.

Read full story
39 comments
San Francisco, CA

This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortune

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities. It is great to share these stories with readers.

Read full story
56 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy