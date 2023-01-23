The richest person in North Carolina is giving away millions

Photo by WikiCommons Images

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in North Carolina and the good he has done for the community.

His name is Tim Sweeney, and he is the wealthiest person in North Carolina. But the good he does with his wealth makes for a good story.

The richest person in North Carolina

Tim Sweeney was born in Cary, North Carolina, in 1970.

He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games and the creator of Unreal Engine, one of the most-used game development platforms in the world.

Epic Games, based in Cary, hit the big time in July 2017 with the release of Fortnite, which has over 400 million players.

Epic generated $5.1 billion in revenue in 2020, and in April 2022, the company was valued at $31.5 billion.

Thanks to the success of Epic, Sweeney has become the richest person in North Carolina. And he is determined to put his money to good use.

Philanthropy

Sweeney has been called "one of North Carolina's most prolific conservationists."

He has spent millions of dollars to help preserve such places as the Box Creek Wilderness in North Carolina. Sweeney has bought over 60,000 acres of land to help preserve these natural habitats.

In April 2020, Sweeney donated 7,500 acres in western North Carolina Roan Highlands to the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy. This acreage, valued at tens of millions of dollars, is reportedly the largest private conservation land donation in the history of North Carolina.

Sweeney has participated in expanding Mount Mitchell State Park in North Carolina by donating 1,500 acres to a conservation project.

He was named Land Conservationist of the Year in 2013 by the North Carolina Wildlife Federation, and in 2014 the land trusts of North Carolina honored him with the Stanback Volunteer Conservationist of the Year Award.

In addition, through his business, in 2019, Epic Games launched Epic MegaGrants, a "$100 million commitment to support game developers, enterprise professionals, media and entertainment creators, students, educators, and tool developers worldwide."

Your thoughts

What do you think of the efforts Sweeney has made to conservation in North Carolina? What other organizations in North Carolina would you like to see Tim Sweeney support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.