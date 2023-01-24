Rejected and Ridiculous: Texas Department of Vehicles Releases List of Denied Vanity Plate Requests

Photo by Adobe

There are a lot of cheeky Texan car owners if you went by the vanity plate submissions last year.

The Texas Department of Vehicles allows Texans to apply for a vanity plate for their vehicles, where they can pay extra money to have their own choice of numbers or letters for their license plate.

Personalized plate fees are collected in addition to your registration fees and other applicable fees and must be approved by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV). There are obviously rules on what is allowed on these plates, and many submissions are rejected.

TheTxDMV has just released a list of vanity plates they rejected between January and October 2022, which makes for amusing reading. Over the ten months, 4909 vanity plates were denied in Texas.

Many were variations of swear words that were never going to be approved. There was also a surprising amount of submissions based on bodily functions, including SHARTED, UR GASSY, FARTER, and SNOTBOM. Numerous requests with variations of MAGA related themes were also denied. For example, one person ensured their political allegiance was evident with their submission for NVRBTO, while another wanted F ABBOT for their registration plate.

There were also several plates targeting President Joe Biden that had no chance of being approved.

Many vehicle owners wanted to express their disappointment at certain things, with SUX repeatedly appearing on the list. The letters X and Z also seemed to be a recurring reason for rejection.

If you want to have a bit of a laugh, you can read the complete list of rejected vanity plates in Texas at this link.

