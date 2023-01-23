Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekend

Photo by Adobe

Visitors to a particular gas station restaurant just northeast of Fort Worth were always in for a treat.

The Chef Point Bar and Restaurant, located within a gas station in Watauga, Tarrant County, looked like a regular gas station cafe- but it wasn't. Instead it served up five-star fine dining food that led to people across the country to visit to see what the fuss was about.

Franson Nwaeze and Paula Merrell opened the restaurant opened in April 2003 and thanks to extensive media coverage and great reviews, Chef Point became a hit and Chef Point won the 2005 Fort Worth Mayors Award.

It then hit the big time when celebrity chef Guy Fieri visited Chef Point for the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Fieri and Nwaeze cook up duck à l’orange- a novelty for a gas station diner!

Sadly the owners shared the news that the location will be closing on January 29th,

"As we head into the new year, we have news to share! Twenty years ago, we had the crazy idea of opening a restaurant out of a gas station. Fast forward to today: we have made the decision to close our Watauga location, where everything first started. While it's bittersweet, it's satisfying to know that our Watauga location is closing its doors at the top of its game -- our food, service and customer satisfaction have never been higher!" Chef Point Bar and Restaurant

The venue will have a week long celebration before closing on Sunday.

Thankfully the owners do have another Chef Point Cafe at 5220 TX-121, Colleyville which will remain open for fans of Chef Point.

Chef Point Cafe 5901 Watauga Road, Watauga, closes Jan. 29, 2023.

