New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locations

Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

Good news for lovers of Chick-fil-A in Dallas with the recent opening of a new location in downtown Dallas.

Chick-fil-A has almost 3000 locations in the United States, including 140 in the Dallas Fort Worth area.

The new Chick-fil-A is a little different from most other venues. It is located in The National building in downtown Dallas with a little bit more luxury than one would expect from a Chick-fil-A restaurant. There will be no drive-through offered at this location either.

The National is a historic 52-story skyscraper on Elm Street that was closed for ten years from 2010 to 2020, during which time it had the most expensive building conversion in Dallas’s history.

The location is owned by Joshua Calva, who previously served 10 years as the Operator of Chick-fil-A Renaissance Tower.

"I am excited to open and operate Chick-fil-A’s only downtown Dallas location. Being on the ground floor of an historic building like The National is an incredible honor. This new restaurant presents a tremendous opportunity, and we will be uniquely positioned to serve nearby residents, visitors from out of town and daily commuters." Joshua Calva, local franchisee of Chick-fil-A Dallas

Details:

Chick-fil-A downtown Dallas

The ground floor of The National, 1401 Elm St., on the corner of Akard.

