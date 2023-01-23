Gov. Abbott trolls Dallas Cowboys kicker says, "I can kick as good." Internet blasts Abbott in return

Photo by WikiCommons Images

"I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Abbott has poked fun at the kicking woes of Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher. Maher missed his first kick in today's divisional round NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers leading to Abbott's tweet below.

The Dallas Cowboys kicker has been in the spotlight since last Monday's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his effort of missing four extra-point attempts in a row, which was an NFL record. And not a record you want to have.

While some people found that tweet funny, others were critical of the Texas Governor for not supporting the Texas team.

Perhaps a job swap could be in order, at least according to one Twitter user who posted:

"I'm sure the Dallas Cowboys kickers could govern as well as you, in fact, probably better. I'm betting he wouldn't ship refugees in 18 degree weather and claim to be a Christian."

Many others were happy for Maher to take over control of the border, believing he could do better than Gov. Abbott.

To be fair to Maher, it did look like the first kick today was blocked rather than being another inaccurate kick from the Dallas kicker.

Sadly for the Dallas Cowboys, they lost the game 19 to 12.

Perhaps they can sign Gov. Abbott over the summer as a kicker?

Your thoughts

Do you find Abbott's tweet humorous? Or do you believe he should be more supportive of a Texas team?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.