Should Gov. Abbott legalize marijuana in Texas?

Photo by WikiCommons Images

A Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found that 60% of Texans support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use.

This included 75% of Democrat voters and 42% of Republican voters.

Support was even stronger when people were asked about using marijuana for medical purposes.

An overwhelming majority of 83% of Texan voters polled supported the legalization of marijuana for medical use, including 91% of Democrats and 74% of Republican voters.

The results show the attitude of Texans toward the drug is changing. For example, a University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll in May 2010 showed that only 27% of Texans thought marijuana should ever be legal.

Beto wanted to legalize marijuana

Failed Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, said he would legalize marijuana in Texas should he be elected. In addition, he would expunge the records of people who had been arrested for marijuana possession.

" Marijuana arrests have created vast racial disparities in our criminal justice system, generated an unnecessary burden on Texas taxpayers, and diverted law enforcement officers’ time and attention away from violent crime.When I’m governor, we will legalize marijuana and expunge the records of those arrested for marijuana possession — and we’ll use the nearly $1 billion in new state revenue and reduced criminal justice costs to invest in public schools and teacher pay raises." Beto O'Rourke

As we know, Beto lost the election. So what will Texas Gov. Greg Abbott do?

Abbott's stance

Previously Abbott said he supported some decriminalization of marijuana.

“One thing that I believe in, and I believe the state Legislature believes in, and that is prison and jail is a place for dangerous criminals who may harm others. Small possession of marijuana is not the type of violation that we want to stockpile jails with.” Gov Abbott

Last year, President Biden called on State Governors to consider pardons for low-level marijuana offenders; however, Abbott has chosen not to do this.

“Texas is not in the habit of taking criminal justice advice from the leader of the defund police party and someone who has overseen a criminal justice system run amuck with cashless bail and a revolving door for violent criminals,” Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze

At this stage, it appears the legalization of marijuana in Texas won't happen in the short term.

