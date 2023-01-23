The richest woman in Georgia is giving away millions

Photo by Adobe

To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community.

Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Georgia and the good she has done for the community.

Her name is Trudy Cathy White, and she is the wealthiest woman in Georgia. But the good she does with her wealth makes for a good story.

The wealthiest woman in Georgia

Trudy Cathy White is the only daughter of Truett Cathy, the founder of Chick-fil-A, one of Georgia's most significant business success stories.

After her first year at Samford University, Trudy began working for the family business.

At nineteen, she became an operator of a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Birmingham, Alabama, making her the youngest operator. One of the first employees she hired was John White.

"I wanted to spend more time with him, but all my time was consumed with looking after and running the store. I took another bold step: I slowly began bumping up John’s hours more and more each week.”

John became her husband, and they have been married for over forty years and have four children and fifteen grandchildren.

Trudy serves as an ambassador for Chick-fil-A while her brothers Dan and Bubba Cathy run the fried chicken chain as CEO and executive vice president.

Chick-fil-A was the third-largest restaurant chain in the US by sales in 2019, bringing in $11.3 billion across 2500 locations.

This led to Trudy becoming the wealthiest woman in Georgia, but she has been generous in supporting several organizations and giving back.

Philanthropy

Trudy Cathy was fortunate to be part of a very profitable family business, but this doesn't mean she has forgotten about others.

Trudy and her husband served for 20 years with the International Mission Board spending ten years as missionaries in Brazil. They started a small church and "Lar WinShape," a home for needy children during this time.

Trudy has also served for 13 years as the director of WinShape Camps for Girls, a summer camp experience that her parents founded almost 40 years ago.

WinShape Camps have expanded to five overnight locations in north Georgia and over 90 day-camp locations across the country.

“We believe what Jesus said. He said that it's better to give than to receive. So we want to be generous – not just with our finances, but with our time and with our talents, and particularly with our influence." Trudy Cathy White

Trudy and her husband are also co-founders of Lifeshape, "an organization committed to restoring children at risk, cultivating servant leaders, and discipling the nations. They also founded Impact 360 Institute, which offers life-changing experiences that help students live out their faith with confidence. The program includes worldview studies, experiential learning, international travel, and leadership training."

The Cathy family has done a lot for Georgia.

"People speak of the Cathys as if they were local royalty, and the company logo is as much a part of the Atlanta cityscape as Coca-Cola's." New York Times

