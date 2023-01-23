Torchy's Tacos has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special tacos?

Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

When you think of taco chains in Texas, one of the first to come to mind is Torchy's Tacos.

Torchy's first opened in 2006 in a food trailer and has since expanded to 90 locations across Texas. And while there is a wide range of delicious tacos on the menu, five also hide on a secret menu.

According to Torchy's, "they're wild. They're wacky. They're all yours. Order 'em in-store or over the phone."

Having tried all five, they are definitely worth seeking out, so let's take a look.

1. The Matador

If you like double the tortilla, this is the one for you.

It contains chopped brisker, grilled jalapenos, pickled onions, jack cheese, avocado, sour cream, and cilantro with tomatillo sauce on a corn tortilla INSIDE a flour tortilla.

2. Trailer Park Hillbilly Style

This is possibly my favorite name for a taco- and the bonus is it tastes good, also.

The trailer park hillbilly style taco contains fried chicken, chorizo, chopped bacon, green chiles, green chile queso, jack cheese, and pico de gallo with poblano sauce on a flour tortilla.

3. Green Chile Pork Missionary Style

One of the pork lovers.

This one has slow-roasted pork carnitas, green chiles, pickled onions, guacamole, jack cheese, and cilantro with chipotle sauce on a crispy corn tortilla inside a flour tortilla.

4. Naughty Santa

I am not too sure how the ingredients in this one correlate with Santa Claus, but at least with this one, you can celebrate Christmas all year long.

The Naughty Santa has grilled shrimp chorizo, pickled onions, jack cheese, avocado, cilantro, and poblano sauce on a flour tortilla.

5. Ace of Spades

Rounding out the secret taco list is the Ace of Spades, and it also has double the tortillas. So bring your appetite when trying this one.

The Ace of Spades has grilled jalapeno cheddar sausage, smoked beef brisket, fried egg, green chile queso, cotija cheese, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and cilantro with diablo sauce on two flour tortillas.

Your thoughts

How many of these secret menu items have you tried? Would you like to see them added to the regular menu? Do you have any other secret items you wish to share? What's the best taco combination you have tried? If you could create a secret taco, what would it contain?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below and share this article with others so they can join the conversation.