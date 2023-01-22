Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?

Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in Texas.

The legendary BBQ chain was founded in 1953 in San Antonio and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.

I'm sure most readers have eaten at Bill Miller at some point but were you aware there are some secret menu items available?

Jim Guy Egbert, the president and CEO of Bill Miller, lifted the lid on some secret items at Bill Miller BBQ. As there is limited space on the menu, a few things aren't listed but are available to customers if they ask.

1. The Wild Bill

This is perhaps the most popular secret item at Bill Miller- and a customer named it.

The Wild Bill is a brisket poor boy with sausage added to it.

It was "named by a customer of ours decades ago who came up with the name, and it just stuck," says Egbert.

2. The breakfast bowl

Bill Miller for breakfast? Sure, why not.

You can create a breakfast bowl. The first step is to pick a protein; it can be ham, sausage, bacon, carne guisada, turkey, or brisket.

Then you add eggs, potatoes, beans, and tortillas, and you have a big (and tasty) breakfast bowl.

3. The Wrangler Plate

Another popular, secret menu item is the Wrangler Plate.

This is a chicken filet sandwich with no bun and two sides with gravy.

